https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

On Sept. 4, WVI is becoming Gold and Blue Nation!

College Sports

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

From L to R: Reporters Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone, Executive Producer Kevon Wilson, Producer Jamie Green, Digital Content Manager Sam Coniglio

2020 has been a year of big change and first-evers, so we here at West Virginia Illustrated figured we’d do the same.

By the time our Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special airs on Sept. 4, WVI will be Gold and Blue Nation — but don’t worry! We will have all the same insider coverage of the West Virginia Mountaineers and more — just with a new name.

“The transition to Gold and Blue Nation really is a testament to the growth of our team as a whole,” said Kevon Wilson, the executive produce of Gold and Blue Nation. “We are telling the stories of WVU student-athletes, coaches and more across multiple platforms in multiple formats.  The work we are doing daily can be seen around the world.  Today, through Gold and Blue Nation, anyone from anywhere can keep up with the West Virginia Mountaineers.”

Starting Sept. 11, The Neal Brown Show will be back in your living room to get you prepped for the Mountaineers’ 2020 season. Of course, wake up with Gold and Blue Nation every Saturday on Mountaineer GameDay, hosted this year by Amanda Mazey and Nick Farrell, with Anjelica Trinone at the stadium. That kicks off on the morning of Sept. 12 on your local Nexstar station, before West Virginia’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Like always, you won’t need to miss a day of Nick or Anjelica — their daily Mountaineer Minute reports will air on newscasts across West Virginia with the latest on all things WVU Athletics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter