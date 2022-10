OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–West Liberty battled Wheeling University for Hilltoppers Homecoming.

The Cardinals Javon Davis sent a pass out to Lowell Patron. Wheeling University got on the board first.

Quickly after, the Hilltoppers came charging. Rudy Garcia passed to Chris Charles for a score.

Hilltoppers most recently TD. Pass complete to #81.

It was a back-and-forth game. At halftime the game was tied 21-21.

The Cards came out on top. Beating the Hilltoppers 42-21.