Two Big 12 teams move season openers to Aug. 29

Oklahoma, Kansas now slated for week zero contests

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

Though the Big 12 has yet to make a decision on non-conference play for the upcoming football season, two teams in the conference are now scheduled to open their seasons a week earlier. 

Oklahoma announced Saturday that it will play its opener Saturday, Aug. 29 at home against Missouri State. 

According to a release, this change to the game date allows both teams “more schedule flexibility in addressing potential issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The NCAA approved a waiver request from both programs to change the date of the game.

This schedule change also means the Sooners will have two weeks in between their non-conference matchups with Tennessee (Sept. 12) and Army (Sept. 26). 

Kansas also made a similar announcement Saturday by adding both a new game date and opponent to its 2020 slate. 

The Jayhawks will now play their home opener Aug. 29 against Southern Illinois. Kansas was originally scheduled to play New Hampshire on Sept. 5, but that game was removed from the schedule after the Colonial Athletic Association suspended competition in fall sports due to the pandemic. 

WVU has a vacancy on its schedule for a similar reason: the Mountaineers won’t play Maryland at home on Sept. 19 because the Big Ten has opted for a conference-only schedule this season. As previously reported, WVU is actively seeking a new opponent to fill that week three slot, but likely won’t finalize anything until the Big 12 makes a decision on the status of the upcoming season. 

