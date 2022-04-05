A video circling around on social media is showing that the basketball court moved as University North Carolina’s Armando Bacot planted his foot down.

Bacot injured the same ankle from the national semifinal win over Duke.

On the play Babcot was dribbling to his right and planted his foot and that’s when he lost his balance and got injured. In the video, you can see the court move.

Bacot turned the ball over on the play, down 70-69.

In a showing of sportsmanship, Kansas forward Jalen Wilson chose not to take advantage of the 5-on-4 situation up 70-69 while Bacot gingerly limped up the court before officials blew the play dead for a substitution.

Following the timeout, Kansas forward David McCormack connected on a hook shot to give the Jayhawks a 72-69 advantage. Kansas won the NCAA men’s basketball title 72-69.

The game was played at the Superdome in New Orleans.

You can see the video here