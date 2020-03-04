WesBanco Arena transitions from hockey to basketball to welcome MEC Tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Move-in day went smoothly at Wesbanco Arena.

They spent the day hanging signs and putting the finishing touches on the venue that will host thousands over the next five days.

You might think it would take a huge effort for an arena to go from hockey ice to basketball boards. But arena officials say they actually had an entire day for this turnaround, which they sometimes have to do overnight.

They say this event is different, because every inch of the arena is used.

All the dressing rooms are going to be busy as 20 teams are passing through here this week, so the dressing rooms are at full capacity," said Denny Magruder, executive director for the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority. "There are two team dining rooms, because each team does eat after the game. There is a media hospitality room for the visiting and local press.

There’s also a news media interview room and an MEC office.

All the trainers and doctors have their own areas. And at least five of the teams are sponsoring hospitality events.

It all starts Wednesday and doors open at 11 a.m.

