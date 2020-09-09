11 active positive COVID-19 cases at West Liberty University

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Liberty University has announced that the campus has 11 active cases.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department has confirmed these active cases and a few additional are being investigated.

WLU says the students are in isolation or were sent home to recover.

West Liberty will post their positive case numbers, provided by the Health Department weekly each Wednesday.

The University is currently at a .50% positivity rate.

If you have further questions, visit westliberty.edu/coronavirus or email COVID19@westliberty.edu.