Bordas and Bordas: “Super Topper” Tingle Can Set Record for West Liberty

West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – Due to an extra year of eligibility from COVID-19, Audrey ingle is a 5-year starter for the West Liberty Hilltoppers.

“You don’t realize it much your freshman year, you know? You kind of just take it in, take it one day at a time but looking back at all five years now you really appreciate the experiences that you’ve gotten and the relationships you’ve created and those are the two biggest things for me,” Tingle said.

Tingle, this season is on track to become the first women’s Topper to chart 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 800 assists.

“It definitely would be a great accomplishment. Again, it’s not something that I really focus on. It’s more of just how I can contribute to help my team and I think achieving that just shows the dedication and the hard work that I’ve put in so I think in that respect it would be a real big blessing, honestly,” Tingle said.

“Audrey’s been through every single bit of adversity, every high (and) every low since I’ve took over as head coach; since I’ve brought coach Seth here and the rest of the staff and to say that she means a lot is an understatement,” Head Coach Kyle Cooper said.