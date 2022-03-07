Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Viktor Kovacevic proved that is capable of spreading the floor. He finished with 19 points with 9 of those points coming behind the arc.

Bryce Butler was close to Kovaevic’s total with 17. Ben Howletts team pulled away in the 4th quarter for a 70-59 victory. The Hilltoppers are the only team with multiple tournament titles since the inception of the Mountain East Conference.

West Liberty is a 2 seed in the Division II Championships tournament and will play West Virginia State first in the Atlantic Region.