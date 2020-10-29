West Liberty confirms death of graduate student

West Liberty, W.Va. (WTRF)- Officials at West Liberty are confirming the death of a graduate student who died suddenly on October 28.

“There is no tragedy greater than the unexpected loss of a young life and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and to our students, faculty and staff. We are all saddened by this death,” said President Stephen Greiner. The 911 call occurred late in the evening and the student was transported to Wheeling Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death does not appear related to COVID-19.

No other information was given about the student.

Those needing mental health support in dealing with this loss are encouraged to contact WLU’s Counseling Services or community services. WLU’s Director of Counseling Services is Lisa Witzberger, MSW, LGSW and she is located on the second floor of College Union, phone 304-336-8215.

The Counseling Center is offering a grief support group via Zoom for students, faculty, and staff for those wishing to come together, talk and connect.