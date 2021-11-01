West Liberty Faculty Senate votes no confidence in President

West Liberty University Faculty Senate voted no confidence in President Dr. W. Franklin Evans.

Senate Chair, Sean Ryan, confirmed the vote of 14-1 with one abstention to our news partner The Herald-Star .

On October 20 the West Liberty University Board of Governors reached a decision that Dr. Evans would keep his job following multiple plagiarism accusations made by the faculty regarding his speeches.

Even though Dr. Evens will keep his job, Dr, Evens will face unspecified disciplinary action after the West Liberty Board of Governors voted unanimously.

The WLU faculty senate will go before the university’s board of governors Wednesday with its recommendations of disciplinary actions