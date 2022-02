Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Toppers were out to a 35-17 lead at halftime.

Bailee Smith kept up her high play in the 3rd quarter and hit a real tough looking floater on one play. She finished with 20 points.

Audrey Tingle continued to shine and notched her seventh career double which ties a Division II record.

Kyle Cooper’s team stays hot and its next game is versus Fairmont State in the MEC tournament.