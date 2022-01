West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – The tournament was held at West Liberty University. In the 125 pound weight class, Cole Laya defeated Glenville State’s Kevin Meloni in a blowout 17 points to 0.

In the 165 pound weight class, WLU’s Chase Morgan took it to the bank and defeated D&E’s Wiley Houser in a close contest 9 points to 7.

There were 4 individual champs for the Toppers. West Liberty repeated as your Mountain East Conference Champs. Congrats to Danny Irwin and company.