West Liberty University Spring Break Canceled

West Liberty, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Liberty University announced further changes to the academic calendar for 2020 – 2021 today.

In an effort to keep students, staff and its campus community safe during the pandemic, WLU plans to start the spring semester a week later and eliminate spring break.

“We want to be as proactive as possible in keeping COVID-19 at bay. We have decided to start our spring classes on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We also decided to cancel spring break to avoid travel during the pandemic,” said Dr. Stephen Greiner, WLU president.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a holiday that will be observed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 across the nation.

Remaining changes to the academic calendar this year include: