WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A meeting of West Liberty board of Governors comes just days after the University President spoke out about problems between some faculty members and his administration.

Friday the board met to discuss how President W. Franklin Evans first year is going.

They plan to conclude with his assessment in June saying the meeting was not about the allegations against Evans, it is a routine assessment.

A recent survey which was leaked to the media, showed some of the faculty have a lack of trust in the President.

Chairman Rich Lucas says with the recent events surrounding the news about Evans they just wanted to have an extra talking session to get everyone on the same page.

“To get us all up to speed on every piece of information available so that when we meet as the Governance Committee and when we conclude in June we are all completely informed as to all things happening.” Rich Lucas – Chairman WLU Board of Governors

Lucas says there will not be any decisions made before the June 1st meeting.