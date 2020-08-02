WLU says students getting counted is critical for Mountain State money

Did you know that college students living on campus should be counted in the state they’re dorming?

WEST LIBERTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Did you know that college students living on campus should be counted in the state where they’re dorming?

When this pandemic started and students were sent home for the semester, the census seemed to be a last thought. But with the fall semester starting up and census counting now extended to the end of October, West Liberty University is making sure their students file in roll call.

This 2020 census will determine how much government allocated money the university will see for the next 10 years — something the president of WLU is calling ‘critical.’

We have contacted all the students that were residents here to complete the census, and we’re hoping that they have done so. But, if you have not, there’s still time. Please do so for West Liberty University and the state of West Virginia. Stephen Greiner, President of West Liberty University

Yes, the hundreds of college students, will shape grants from this count; impacting universities for the next 10 years all around the Mountain State.