https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

West Virginia gets first test vs. E. Kentucky

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The West Virginia Mountaineers will open their season this Saturday when they play host to a nonconference FCS opponent in the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Mountaineers will attempt to improve on offense under second-year head coach Neal Brown. In Brown’s first season on the job, West Virginia averaged just 20.6 points per game, placing the Mountaineers 116th among 130 FBS teams.

Brown selected Jarret Doege as the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback over Austin Kendall, even though Kendall started eight games last season and Doege started only four. Kendall guided West Virginia to a 3-5 record in his eight games as the starter, while Doege was 2-2 in his four starts.

Doege had a better completion percentage than Kendall (65.8-61.5), more yards per pass attempt (6.8-6.5), more touchdown passes per game (1.75-1.5), a lower interception rate per game (0.75-1.25), and a higher passer rating (137.3-122.9).

West Virginia managed to avoid a significant COVID-19 outbreak during the offseason and into summer preparations. Brown addressed the challenges he and other college football programs have had to adjust to this summer.

“It is week-by-week,” Brown said. “The game weeks are different than anything we have experienced in the past. But we are getting into a routine. This will be very helpful for the staff and for the players. For planners, this has been a difficult time. That’s something I have learned and been able to come to grips with during this pandemic.”

Normal practice preparation and spring football were both derailed by the pandemic.

“We probably have more offense and defense installed than we normally would just because we had more OTA-type workouts coming in,” Brown said. “I think there were 12 of them. With a lot of Zoom time, we were able to install offense and defense. What we don’t have as much of is full speed reps, especially since we went with small team practices and we really have only been practicing all together for only two weeks.”

Eastern Kentucky (0-1) opened its season Saturday with a 59-0 loss to Marshall. The Colonels, under first-year head coach Walt Wells, allowed Marshall to gain 627 yards in total offense and score on nearly all of its 11 possessions. The only exceptions were two abbreviated possessions at the end of each half. Marshall was 7 of 10 on third downs and converted two fourth downs. The Thundering Herd never punted.

“It’s unacceptable for us to come out and play that way,” Wells said. “It’s unacceptable for us to come out and coach that way too.”

“When you see a score like that, it is hard to think of anything positive other than we made it here safely and hopefully we get home safely.”

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter