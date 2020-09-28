WVU will welcome fans back to game on Oct. 17 at limited capacity

MORGANTOWN, WV (WTRF) West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will welcome fans back to Milan Puskar Stadium at 25% capacity for the first time this football season, when the Mountaineers play host to the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 17.
- River Pilots The Defelice Brothers Pizza Team Of The Week
- Wheeling Park Golf Wins Fourth Straight Regional Golf Title
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
- Martins Ferry woman charged with 16 counts of cruelty to animals
- Jury selection begins in Ohio County for man accused of sexual abuse of a child