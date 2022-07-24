Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Well, no weather to delay championship Sunday at Oglebay. An extra two-hole playoff was necessary to crown the champion(s) in the Best Ball competition. Maguire Sr. and his partner Melnik earned first place. They shot a combined 142 in the tourney. The University of Indianpolis’ Jacob Nickell entered the day tied for first. He would go on to be your victor shooting 5 under par at 137.

“I had a great lesson with Danny Ackerman last week and it instilled some confidence in me and my partner Cory Hosher; he’s great beside me reading putts and helping with yardages and things like that so those were big helps for me last week,” Nickell said.

“…The wind; the weather. (There) were a lot of windy conditions. You just had to keep it play. The greens were fast and I play up here all the time so I had a little advantage so I know when to miss the shots. So, I had better chances to make putts,” Senior Champion Bob Clark said.

Both competitors also expressed interest in competing in the Kalkreuth for years to come.