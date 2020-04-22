Colton McKivitz Excited For The Next Step In His Career

CHANDLER, ARIZ. (WTRF) – As a kid, Colton McKivitz always dreamed of playing in the MLB. That was until he had a change of heart.

“I was used to the public school scene and when we got to Union Local High School for baseball it was different and it just wasn’t the same feel and love for it so to have football there and for it to offer what it has for me so it was an easy choice”, said McKivitz.

Once Colton immersed himself into football, he learned a lot of life lessons throughout his high school career.

“We weren’t winners a whole lot so it made me love the game more than winning. It put me in the character of being able to play hard and 100 percent even though we’re down.”

Colton was able to take his worth ethic to the college level where the offensive tackle made a name for himself at West Virginia University.

Colton started in all 12 of the Mountaineers’ games last season at left tackle, allowing only one sack. Furthermore, he led WVU with 34 knockdown blocks and registered 13 great blocks. And his work didn’t go un noticed. He was named a member of the Associated Press’ All-America Third Team. He’s just hoping that he can follow in the footsteps of some of his former teammates as we approach the 2020 draft.

“To hear your name in the NFL draft is you’re that .01 percent.. There’s a lot of guys that say they want to get there and be apart of it but to actually get there and have your named call you know it’s special and although it’s special it’s just another step into making a career out of it so it’s just a great opportunity.”