CAMBRIDGE,OHIO (WTRF) – Meadowbrook advanced to the Ohio division II east district championship with their 5-0 win over St.Clairsville Monday.

The put two runs on the board in the third and then three more in fifth. Colts pitcher Hayden Loy went the distance and held the Red Devils in check with only three hits.

Next up for Meadowbrook they will face Steubenville in the district final Wednesday at Harrison Central.

Big Red defeated top-seeded Indian Valley 6-1.