Columbus’ Triple Crown Royals wins 19U Beast of the East Championship

Sports
Wheeling, W. Va (WTRF) – Triple Crown’s opponent was Pittsburgh’s Steel City Wildcats. The game was played at the Patterson Ball Fields in Wheeling.

Triple Crown hit the ball. They took a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

They lead 7-0 in the 6th and were in need of just more run to win a shortened game. Kyle Pepera peppered one all the way to the left field wall. That brought White, the winning run, in from third base.

Triple Crown also won this last Beast of the East Championship during the last tournament in 2019.

“We’ve come here for 14 U, 15 U; it’s a fun tournament. I love how we play games in the community. Our kids are spoiled some times with where they go and we’re out here on what looks like a sandlot field and I absolutely just love it. (I) love the community, (I) love how everybody gets involved; there’s signs on the restaurants. You guys do a great job making it fun for everybody,” Triple Crown Head Coach Josh Moss said.

