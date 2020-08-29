Conotton Valley beats Beallsville

BEALLSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Beallsville Blue devils hosted the Conotton Valley Rockets on Friday night to kick off the 2020 football season. The Rockets got things started early in the first quarter with a quarterback keep and a touchdown for Evan Rice, putting them up 6-0. The Blue Devils tried to get things started but Garson Imes stripped the ball and big man Reese Peters recovered it. On the next drive after the fumble, James Burleson was brought down in the back field.That didn’t stop Conotton Valley as Maddox Walter punched it in for another touchdown.

Conotton Valley went on to win 41-0.