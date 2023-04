WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Conotton Valley Rockets won their second straight Tom Bechtel OVAC softball championship with a 10-0 win over Frontier in five innings, Friday night.

Masy Baker and Maddison Kelley hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to extend the Rockets lead to 7-0.

Baker pitched all five innings allowing just two hits with 12 strikeouts.