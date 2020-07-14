Continued Success For Mike Blackburn

Sports

by: Victoria Donatelli

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Steubenville High school wrestling and football coach Mike Blackburn will return to his alma mater, Baldwin Wallace University to be inducted into the alumni athletic association hall of fame.   

Blackburn, a two- sport Division III standout in football and wrestling , expressed how this accomplishment is something he is very grateful for.  

“Big honor, we’ve had some unbelievable players up there and I keep saying it, the guard I played next to my junior year probably one of the best guards in the country. I made some lifelong friends and had some great opportunities up there, said Blackburn.”

Blackburn shared how his father was the reason he got into wrestling. 

“Honestly when I was younger, I was not a very good athlete, but my dad was a coach and pretty much just tried a little bit of everything. And got my started with 7th grade wrestling, said Blackburn.”

And having the ability to be able to teach and coach at Steubenville High school is very special.  

“I’ve had some great high school and college coaches throughout my career. It was just a great opportunity. I got hired coming out of college at my alma mater, Indian creek, then I got an opportunity to coach here. I’ve been pretty blessed with coaches and kids, said Blackburn.”

