Countdown to Kickoff

The countdown to the 2019 West Virginia football season has begun. In the days leading up to their Aug. 31 opener against James Madison, we’re going back in time to revisit some of the greatest players, moments and memories in Mountaineer history.

No. 30: Justin Arndt, linebacker 2013-2016

Homegrown linebacker Justin Arndt wore No. 30 during his WVU career. He played from 2013-16 and, like most local athletes who wear the gold-and-blue, he was a fan favorite. 

Arndt enjoyed his most productive season in 2016 as a senior. He appeared in all 13 games, recording 84 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble. 

Arndt began his Mountaineer career as a walk-on, but earned a scholarship after winning the Nickolich Award. He made 47 career appearances for the Mountaineers, recording 102 total tackles.

