https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Countdown to MEC Basketball Tournament almost over

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The wait until Mountain East Conference fans are back in the stands is just about over, and it won’t be its last season in Wheeling.

The last time fans cheered from the sidelines was almost a year ago to the day. But that didn’t get in the way of sports, altogether.

Conference commissioners say they still had a regular basketball season, but the stands were empty. Only personnel officials operating the events had to be there.

But this time, fans are coming back… just expect a limited number.

Commissioners are calling this tournament “the showcase event of the year.” But it’s more than that to them… it’s a step closer to normalcy and everyone just can’t wait for the tournaments to begin tomorrow.

“We’re excited to get our fans back. We have such loyal fan bases that really support our student athletes and our teams and our schools. Getting back to the point of having our core fans, even though it’s a limited number, we’re excited to get them back in the seats.”

reid amos, commissioner of mec basketball tournament

Even though fans are welcomed back, the tournaments aren’t completely back to normal. Commissioners say all fans must wear masks just like the staff. They’ll also have sneeze guards.

Commissioners are just as excited for next year’s season too. This season would have been MEC’s last in Wheeling, but with it being an off year, Commissioners say they’ve agreed to extend it to 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter