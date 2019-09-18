CRC brings drug awareness to forefront for 2020 tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the New Year quickly approaching, the Ohio Valley is preparing for its favorite annual basketball tournament.

Wheeling Hospital and Dr. Gregory Merrick held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the 2020 Cancer Research Classic Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is in its 13th year and will take place January 3-4 at WesBanco Arena.

16 of the best high school basketball teams across the country participate in the tournament every year, including La Lumiere, MontVerde and Bishop Gordon.

More than 50 players who have participated in the CRC have gone on to play in the NBA.

Some new items will be added to the tournament this year, including drug education.

XTO Energy will give out free passes to individuals with drug free club IDs.

West Virginia Department of Justice is also getting high school students involved by allowing 36 counties in the Mountain State to create a 60 second PSA about drug abuse.

Why don’t we empower them to tell us why a drug free school is so important? We as adults, we think we know why it’s important, but the students live it every day. So why not have them tell us why that’s important. Randolph Bernard, First Assistant U.S. Attorney

Tournament officials say the CRC brings $1.6 million to Ohio County annually.