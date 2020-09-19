Creek Takes Down Buckeye Local

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Both of these teams struggling through the first three weeks of the season, but tonight someone would get their first win of the season. The Redskins have won 11 straight in the series.

the third quarter started with Creek on top 16-8.

with a minute left in the third David Ferroni hands it off to #9 Matt Shaffer and it’s taken into the endzone, TOUCHdown for indian creek. Making the score 24-8.

Creek went on to win their first game of the season with a final score 30-8 Buckeye local.

Next week Creek will host St.Clairsville while Buckeye will host Monroe Central.