ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The Indian Creek Redskins took on Wheeling Park in the class 5-A OVAC Title game. Abby Copeland got the rebound and passed the ball to Taylor Jones who scored, putting Creek up 28-26. Shanley Woods answered with the nice pass to Bella Abernathy who scored and it’s 35-33 Park ahead. In the final seconds of regulation, Park was looking to score but lost the ball, sending things into overtime, tied at 35. It would all come down to free throws for Creek. Taylor Jones made her free throws, sealing the win for Creek. She had 17 points on the night and was awarded the game’s MVP. Creek won 46-42.
Creek wins 5-A OVAC Championship
