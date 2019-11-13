High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Creek’s Fante, Athlete of the Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINTERSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – We are headed into week 12 of the high school football season the first week of the playoffs in West Virginia and week two in Ohio. Just two local teams remain in Buckeye state Shadyside and Indian Creek. And this weeks Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week comes to us from the Creek.

Redskins senior running back and linebacker Trevor Fante. In their 35-29 come from behind win over Hubbard, he ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns. For the season he has rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns. The focus on Saturday was on one goal survive and advance to the next round.

Fante added, ” We never won a playoff game before so everyone was going extra hard for that just to get our first playoff win ever, so everyone was going crazy. When our line is blocking really good like they were it’s easy to get chunks of yards like I was, I was just running as hard as I could and getting my pads down.”


His coach Andrew Connor said, ” He’s been able to get us hard yards when we need them inside and he’s able to burst to the outside. You know when you have a running game I think that sets up your offense and for the last three years we’ve counted on Trevor to set up our offense.”

On defense he also chipped in with five tackles. Hubbard by the way knocked the Redskins out of the playoffs last year in the opening round.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter