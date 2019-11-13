Creek’s Fante, Athlete of the Week

WINTERSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – We are headed into week 12 of the high school football season the first week of the playoffs in West Virginia and week two in Ohio. Just two local teams remain in Buckeye state Shadyside and Indian Creek. And this weeks Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week comes to us from the Creek.

Redskins senior running back and linebacker Trevor Fante. In their 35-29 come from behind win over Hubbard, he ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns. For the season he has rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns. The focus on Saturday was on one goal survive and advance to the next round.

Fante added, ” We never won a playoff game before so everyone was going extra hard for that just to get our first playoff win ever, so everyone was going crazy. When our line is blocking really good like they were it’s easy to get chunks of yards like I was, I was just running as hard as I could and getting my pads down.”



His coach Andrew Connor said, ” He’s been able to get us hard yards when we need them inside and he’s able to burst to the outside. You know when you have a running game I think that sets up your offense and for the last three years we’ve counted on Trevor to set up our offense.”

On defense he also chipped in with five tackles. Hubbard by the way knocked the Redskins out of the playoffs last year in the opening round.