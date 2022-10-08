BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville Catholic Central slipped by Bridgeport Friday with a 15-14 win over the Bulldogs.
The Dogs have now dropped four of their last five and are now 4-4. The Crusaders have won two in a row to improve to 3-5.
by: Scott Nolte
