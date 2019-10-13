Cyclones Rally in Third for Comeback Win

CINCINNATI, OHIO – The Cincinnati Cyclones were a dominant team on home ice last season, but for two periods on Saturday, the Wheeling Nailers had them on the ropes. Myles Powell and Willy Smith built a 2-0 lead, only to see Cincinnati rattle off four straight goals for a 4-2 comeback win at U.S. Bank Arena.



The Nailers scored the first goal of the season, as a former Cyclone made a quick impression on his new team. Nick Saracino chased down a loose puck in the left corner, then curled behind the net. Myles Powell alertly went to the slot, where he received a pass from Saracino, drilling a one-timer into the left side of the cage.



Wheeling added to its advantage in the middle frame. Cam Brown sped after the puck in the left corner, then swept a pass out to Blake Siebenaler at the left point. Siebenaler’s point drive was stopped, but the rebound trickled into the crease, where it was smacked home by Willy Smith.



Unfortunately for the visitors, things turned sour in the third, as the Cyclones rallied with four straight strikes. Cincinnati’s first goal came shorthanded, when Shaw Boomhower fed Mason Mitchell, who crashed the net on the left side of the slot. Andrew DeBrincat knotted the score on third chance, after a pair of saves by Alex D’Orio. The Nailers nearly prevented the go-ahead tally with a blocked shot, but the puck took a tough bounce, going to a wide-open John Edwardh at the bottom of the right circle. Mitchell tacked on an empty netter in the closing minutes, as the Cyclones prevailed, 4-2.



Michael Houser played a strong game in goal for Cincinnati, stopping 36 of the 38 shots he faced. Alex D’Orio turned in a solid effort for Wheeling, making 28 saves on 31 shots, but suffered the loss.



The Nailers will be on the road again on Friday, when they visit the Fort Wayne Komets. After that, it’s the home opener on Saturday, October 19th, as Wheeling hosts the Indy Fuel.