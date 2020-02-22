Cyclones Stymie Nailers, 3-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, OHIO – The Cincinnati Cyclones played a very stingy home game on Friday night, as they limited the Wheeling Nailers to just 11 shots on goal. Cincinnati got goals 42 seconds apart from Johnny Coughlin and Jesse Schultz, then added an empty netter in the last minute for a 3-0 final score at Heritage Bank Center.

The defenses and goaltenders were on their games early, as it took over 32 minutes for a goal to be scored. The first team to light the lamp was Cincinnati at the 12:41 mark of the second period. Pascal Aquin swiped a pass into the slot for Johnny Coughlin, who stepped into a one-timer, which he sent into the top-right corner of the net. The Cyclones added to their lead 42 seconds later on a power play. Jesse Schultz let a wrist shot fly from the right side of the slot, which came off a setup by Justin Baudry.

Cincinnati’s defense continued to shut the door in the third period, and Mason Mitchell capped the home team’s 3-0 win with an empty netter in the final minute.

Jamie Phillips made 11 saves in the shutout for the Cyclones. Jordan Ruby turned in a 27-save effort on 29 shots for the Nailers.

The Nailers will continue their three-game road weekend on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. , when they visit the Kalamazoo Wings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter