WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Natalie Daugherty scored a game-high 25 points to help lead No.2 Wheeling Park to 78-51 win over University.

Daugherty hit five – threes on the night to go along with seven assists and five rebounds. Three other Park players finished in double-figures, Alexis Bordas had 16 and Jillian Huffman and Lala Woods each had 10.

Park improves to 3-1 and will host Spring Valley, Saturday.