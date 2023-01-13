NEW MARTINSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – After seven seasons as the Magnolia head football coach Dave Chapman has decided to step down.

Chapman took over the post beginning with the 2016 season. He helped guide the Blue Eagles to state championships in 2010 and 2016 as an assistant coach, serving as the teams offensive coordinator.

Chapman also served as the head coach at St. Marys High School for three years from 1996-98. He spent two years at Williamstown in 2002 and 2003, going a combined 25-2 with the Yellowjackets and finishing state runner-up 2003.

Chapman has been a coach at Magnolia since 2007.