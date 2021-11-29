Dave Cisar Steps Down As Magnolia Baseball Coach

NEW MARTINSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the Ohio Valley’s all-time great baseball coaches is calling it a career. Magnolia’s Dave Cisar put in his resignation Monday as the Blue Eagles longtime leader.

Cisar spent nearly 50 years guiding the Wetzel county program to 893 wins, a state championship, three state runners-up and nine OVAC Championships. The 893 wins are the most in Ohio Valley history and second all-time in the state of West Virginia.

Cisar also led the Blue Eagles football team to 158 wins in 24 seasons with four OVAC titles and three state runner-up finishes, giving him 1,051 all-time victories.