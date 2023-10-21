WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – It was quite the homecoming celebration for Wheeling Park Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The Patriots raced to a 61-6 win over Brooke to improve to 5-2. In the win junior quarterback Aiden Davis set a new single-game passing touchdown record with seven. He threw six of those in the opening half, senior receiver Keohn Stephens Jr. caught three of those scores.

In the second half Davis also added a rushing touchdown. At the half Kaylee Davis was crowned homecoming queen.