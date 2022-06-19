Triadelphia, W, Va. (WTRF) – Several Ohio Valley teams took part in the event.

Late in the second half, Harrison Central put on an aerial assault to make it 62-25 Huskies.

Park would answer with a long ball of their own. However, it wasn’t doing much for the scoreboard but it made it a 62-28 game.

The Pats still tried to rally. Another long ball came in from Ryan Doyle. The Huskies crashed the boards to come down with some second chance points to make it 81-66 Harrison Central and the team held on for the win.

Quinton Burlinski hit a three early to give the maroon team an early lead. John Marshall’s Cody Hartman also hit a three to keep the Monarchs within ten points.

Burlinski continued to stroke the three ball in the half as the Knights pulled away. For JM, Roman Gray showed up some elusive post moves and got the lay-up to go. The Monarchs came up well short and lost 73-30.

Magnolia took on Pittsburgh’s Mount Lebanon.

JD Mensore stroked it from the arc in the first half. The Blue Dons wanted to keep the momentum and Hayden Miles drove in to get the hoop plus the harm. That made it a 29-28 contest.

Jordan Gilbert made a heads up play for Magnolia after seeing an opening and driving in to finish with the layup. Mount Lebanon, though, earned the victory 70-52.

J.D. Battista and Bellaire took on the white Wheeling Central Catholic team in its first game.

Von Croll fought through some traffic for Central Catholic in the first half and converted. Trey Dunn also got it done from long range but the Knights still trailed by four early against the Big Reds.

Dom Janjanelli also contributed from the wing to keep the Knights in the game. The Big Reds were no good on a jumper but Khalil Kimbro slapped in a rebound.

The Knights Eli Dean came through with another three but it would not be enough a Bellaire won a close game 68-64.

Linsly took on Nelsonville – York in one of its games.

It was all Cadets; in the second half, Raymond Kovaleski drove and used his body to draw contact and a trip to the stripe.

The Cadets poured it on. Gavin Jackson made it 80-50 from long range. He buried another 3 soon after to really make the game out of reach; 83-52.

The Cadets shot the lights out and won big over the Buckeyes 86-59.

“So far, I think we did a great job communicating on defense and then also boxing out and getting rebounds. We’re so big this year and I try to emphasize rebound and out-rebounding the teams we play especially on the offensive end,” 1st-Year Harrison Central coach Aaron Foldei said.

“I mean, I’m a defensive guy and I’m always talking defense whether its getting in the right position but, you know, I think every defensive possession we stress that it’s got to end with defensive rebounds. I think if you can rebound the ball especially on the defensive end and limit team’s chances, that helps your chances,” Wheeling Central Catholic coach Mel Stephens said.