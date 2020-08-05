High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Day two of the high school football preview tour

HANNIBAL, OHIO (WTRF)- Tuesday was day two of the 7News high school football preview season tour. 7 Sports reporter, Caroline Peters paid a visit to Hannibal, Ohio, to see head coach Mike Flannery and his River Pilots.

Flannery says he has a great group of returning seniors this season and he’s just hoping that they have a season because they’re incredibly talented. Among them is running back Carter Dennis who has been a two-time All Ohio Athlete. Coach Flannery isn’t sure whether they’ll be a passing team or a running team because it’s only day three of practice. But he’s looking forward to the high school football season.

“Well the goal is to go 10-0 right. I wouldn’t have taken this job if we couldn’t win all ten games, but the goal is to get through it without any injuries of any of those guys or any underclassmen, getting the whole season in is a goal,” said Flannery. “So we can get through this and possibly make the playoffs and make something happen in the playoffs.”

The high school football previews will begin airing on Thursday, August 13th. Reporting in Hannibal, I’m Caroline Peters, Working for you.

