BEALLSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– Beallsville hasn’t seen a winning season since 2013. After going 2-8 last year, there was a lot of progress to be had.

As I write this now, the Blue Devils are 5-1 and riding off a gutsy 36-30 overtime victory against the then-undefeated Valley Lumberjacks.

This performance is a testament to their turnaround season and earns them DeFelice Brothers Pizza Team of the Week.