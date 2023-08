WINTERSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Redskins earned Team of the Week honors following a 35-25 win on the road at Cambridge.

In that game they rushed for over 350 yards as a team with Running Back Zion McGee accounting for 249 and Quarterback Zach Byard going for 109 himself.

This victory sets a strong direction for Indian Creek after going 1-9 last year.

On Friday, they travel to East Liverpool for their next game.