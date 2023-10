MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)– After trailing 16-0 at halftime, the Maroon Knights came back out of the locker room a different team. Central rattled off 22 points in the second half to get a big road win and earn our DeFelice Brothers Pizza Team of the Week Honors.

The win makes them 4-4 as they turn their attention to Harbor Creek (PA) next Friday.