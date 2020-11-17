Defelice Brothers Pizza Team(s) Of The Week

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Each Monday we announce our Defelice Brothers Pizza team of the week, normally it’s a team that has won a big game or like last week the Wheeling Park girls soccer team for winning the state title.

But this week we are doing something a little different. We are honoring the John Marshall, Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central football teams who had their seasons come to an end over the weekend due to the WVDE – Covid 19 color coded map. All three qualified for the state playoffs, John Marshall finished the season 5-4, Wheeling Park went 7-1 winners of seven in a row and Wheeling Central finished the season 6-3 and are the three time defending class A state champs.

Congratulations to all three teams we hated to see your seasons end that way.

