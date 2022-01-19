Defense Keys Blowout Win for No. 15 Hilltoppers

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The No. 15-ranked West Liberty University men’s basketball team got 26 points from Pat Robinson III and forced 22 turnovers here Wednesday night in blasting Alderson Broaddus, 107-70, at Rex Pyles Arena.

Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers (15-2, 9-2) came out of the gates on fire, hitting 8 of their first 9 shots to open up a double-digit lead and were never tested in completing a season sweep of the outgunned Battlers (7-7, 4-6).

West Liberty’s pressure full-court defense was the difference in the game as the 22 turnovers created numerous numbered breaks and golden scoring opportunities. The Hilltoppers finished the night with a whopping 37-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

It was 55-32 West Liberty at the half and the margin continued to grow despite frequent substitutions by the Black and Gold. Zach Rasile gave the visitors their largest lead of the night, 98-45, with a 3-point bomb off an assist from Christian Montague at 5:53 of the second half.

Robinson notched a very efficient 26 points, hitting 10 of 13 shots from the floor with 4 of 6 coming from behind the 3-point arc. The 6-3 junior was 2-for-2 from the charity stripe and handed out a game-high 7 assists while grabbing 5 rebounds in just 22 minutes of game action.

Joining Robinson in double figures was second-year forward Ben Sarson with a career-high 18 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the floor. Butler, Marlon Moore Jr. and Garrett Denbow rounded out the double-figure scorers with a dozen each.

Zach Simpkins and Jadakis Mack paced Alderson Broaddus with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Hilltoppers return home on Saturday to take on Ohio County rival Wheeling. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside the ASRC.