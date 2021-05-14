Defensive Clash Goes to Fort Wayne, 2-1

FORT WAYNE, IN- The Wheeling Nailers played Friday night’s game shorthanded, but gave it their all, as they battled the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Taran Kozun made 35 saves to give his team a chance to win, but Tim Doherty’s goal was the only one for the visitors, as the Komets got two goals in the second period for a 2-1 home ice win.



The first period saw a healthy shots advantage for the Komets, but the lone goal was scored by Wheeling. Sean Josling plated a perfect pass for Tim Doherty, who stepped into a one-time drive in the slot, which he placed in the left side of the net.



Both goals in the middle frame were scored by Fort Wayne, who turned a deficit into a lead. At the 4:03 mark, Marc-Olivier Roy let a wrist shot go from the top of the left circle which was sailing wide of the cage. However, Anthony Nellis got a piece of the puck to send it into the net. 3:42 later, Stephen Harper swatted in the rebound of Randy Gazzola’s shot from the right side.



The Nailers threw everything they had at the net in the third period, as they outshot the Komets, 14-9, but a tying goal wasn’t in the cards, as Fort Wayne escaped with a 2-1 decision.



Dylan Ferguson got the win in goal for the Komets, as he made 24 saves on 25 shots. Taran Kozun was tremendous in goal for the Nailers, as he denied 35 of the 37 shots he faced in the defeat.



The Nailers will return home for a pair of games this weekend. Saturday is Hockey Fights Cancer Night, as Wheeling faces the Greenville Swamp Rabbits