Deshaun Watson Case: Rusty Hardin files special exception on behalf of Deshaun Watson in heated legal battle

Sports

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted:

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to take the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassments. The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, March 18, 2021, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) High profile Houston attorney, Rusty Hardin is speaking with the media Wednesday morning at 10AM (CST) in his offices. We are following LIVE updates on his statement to the media.

Hardin is addressing opposing attorney Tony Buzbee’s, latest alleged activity regarding the FBI. Hardin states “Buzbee has made continued attempts to ruin Deshaun Watson in order to force a settlement of his civil cases and promote himself.

Most recently, Hardin issued the following statement:

Today we answered the lawsuits filed against our client Deshaun Watson. Mr. Watson has been adamant that he did not engage in any improper conduct and we strongly believe him.  Therefore, the answer to the question of whether we are saying that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Watson is a resounding yes.

We and Mr. Watson take allegations of sexual misconduct against women very seriously, as we all should. We have waited to respond to the numerous allegations made by Mr. Buzbee and his clients until we could responsibly investigate. In the few days since his accusers’ names have been revealed, as was required by Texas law, we are discovering an avalanche of false accusations.

Only two of these 22 lawsuits allege forced sexual activity, which Mr. Watson vehemently denies. In the case of Sheneé Lawson, her business manager acknowledged to Mr. Watson’s marketing manager that the contact was consensual, but she still wanted money. And in the case of Marchelle Davis, witnesses state that Ms. Davis was happy and excited after she massaged Mr. Watson. She lied about being alone at the spa with him. She knew there was a security guard present at all times when Mr. Watson was there.  In addition, she told witnesses that if Mr. Watson had paid her off, she would have supported him instead of suing him.

I hope everyone will take a fair and measured look at these accusations as we go forward in these cases. We certainly welcome anyone with relevant information to contact us.  We do not expect to make any other comment today. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

