Despite petition, Michael Vick will be honorary Pro Bowl captain, Goodell says

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Vick is going back to the NFL Pro Bowl, this time as one of four NFL Legends Pro Bowl Captains.

A Change.org petition is calling on the NFL to revoke the honor. Over 550,000 people have signed the petition.

Despite the petition, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Vick “paid a heavy price” and doesn’t anticipate any changes.

The petition cites the cruel and inhumane killing of dogs that led to Vick’s conviction.

“Over the last, what is it, nine years or so, we have supported Michael in his, what I think his recognition of the mistake he made,” said Goodell. “He’s paid a heavy price for that. He’s been accountable for it. He’s worked aggressively with the humane society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don’t make the same mistake he made, and I admire that.”

Other petitions have also surfaced online since the initial one.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

