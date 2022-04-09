Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Painesville, OH’s Riverside accumulated the most points in the team events for both the men’s and women’s competitions combined. Canon McMillan scored in second place for both the men’s and women’s events.

The Wheeling Park boys were the winner in the 4 X 800 relay with a time of 8 minutes and 45 seconds.

One victory for Canon McMillan came by Rose Kuchera in the women’s 100 meter hurdles. Wheeling Park’s Ellie Reasbeck finished in second place with a time of 16.69 seconds.