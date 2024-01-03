WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers, in conjunction with the ECHL, are excited to announce that forward Dillon Hamaliuk has been selected to play in the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream.



Hamaliuk, 23, is enjoying a fantastic start to his first season with the Nailers, as he currently leads the team with 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points in 24 games. After missing the majority of the 2022-23 campaign due to injury, Dillon began to find his offensive stride during Wheeling’s opening homestand. The forward recorded points in six consecutive contests and ten of 11, which spanned most of November. Hamaliuk is tied for the team lead with seven multi-point games, and ranks second on the club in power play goals (4) and +/- (+14).



This is the Leduc, Alberta native’s third season of professional hockey, and first in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, as he was acquired in an NHL trade this summer from the San Jose Sharks. San Jose originally selected Dillon in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and he spent one season each with the San Jose Barracuda and Wichita Thunder. Hamaliuk has averaged over a point per game in the ECHL, as he has 33 points in 30 career matches at this level.



The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will be played in Savannah, Georgia on Monday, January 15th at 7:00. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey. The event will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player’s team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.



The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon at noon on the same day as the All-Star Classic. Brad Dexter, Shawn Wheeler, Scott Burfoot, Jason Fitzsimmons, and June M. Kelly are this year’s inductees.



2024 ECHL All-Stars

Determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media.



Goaltenders

Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders

Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals



Defensemen

Kris Myllari, Allen Americans

Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones

Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades

Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners

Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers

Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays

Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers

Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies

Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers



Forwards

Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder

Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators

Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets

Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads

Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel

Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen

Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings

Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks

Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears

Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush

Matt Brown, Reading Royals

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions

Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers

Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder