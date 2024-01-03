WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers, in conjunction with the ECHL, are excited to announce that forward Dillon Hamaliuk has been selected to play in the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream.
Hamaliuk, 23, is enjoying a fantastic start to his first season with the Nailers, as he currently leads the team with 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points in 24 games. After missing the majority of the 2022-23 campaign due to injury, Dillon began to find his offensive stride during Wheeling’s opening homestand. The forward recorded points in six consecutive contests and ten of 11, which spanned most of November. Hamaliuk is tied for the team lead with seven multi-point games, and ranks second on the club in power play goals (4) and +/- (+14).
This is the Leduc, Alberta native’s third season of professional hockey, and first in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, as he was acquired in an NHL trade this summer from the San Jose Sharks. San Jose originally selected Dillon in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and he spent one season each with the San Jose Barracuda and Wichita Thunder. Hamaliuk has averaged over a point per game in the ECHL, as he has 33 points in 30 career matches at this level.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will be played in Savannah, Georgia on Monday, January 15th at 7:00. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey. The event will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player’s team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.
The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon at noon on the same day as the All-Star Classic. Brad Dexter, Shawn Wheeler, Scott Burfoot, Jason Fitzsimmons, and June M. Kelly are this year’s inductees.
2024 ECHL All-Stars
Determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media.
Goaltenders
Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders
Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals
Defensemen
Kris Myllari, Allen Americans
Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones
Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades
Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners
Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers
Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays
Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers
Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies
Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers
Forwards
Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder
Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators
Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets
Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads
Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel
Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen
Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings
Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks
Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears
Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush
Matt Brown, Reading Royals
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions
Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers
Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
