Doddridge Shuts Out Tyler

WEST UNION,W.Va. (WTRF) – Reece Burnside scored three times in the first half as Doddridge County jumped out a 27-0 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs, last years class “A” state runners-up, would go onto a 40-0 victory over Tyler Consolidated.
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
WEST UNION,W.Va. (WTRF) – Reece Burnside scored three times in the first half as Doddridge County jumped out a 27-0 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs, last years class “A” state runners-up, would go onto a 40-0 victory over Tyler Consolidated.